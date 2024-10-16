Speed Darlington has made another video, a few hours after he apologised to Burna Boy for ridiculing him

In the recording, he said that his lawyer forced him to make the apology because he wanted to have his phone back

He noted that he has the video he made about Burna Boy in his laptop and bragged that he will buy another phone

Controversial singer, Darlington Okoye, professionally known as Speed Darlington, has made a U-turn about his apology to his colleague, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.

Legit.ng had reported that Speed Darlington's lawyer had released a statement where he apologised to Burna Boy after he made a video to taunt the City Boy crooner.

Speed Darlington shares plan for Burna Boy. Photo credit@speeddarlingtontv/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the new development, Darlington said that he was forced by his lawyer to give the apology. He noted that he was going to delete it soon and buy a new phone.

Darlington speaks about video

In the recording, Speed Darlington stated that the video his lawyer asked him to delete was on his laptop. He boasted that he has not lost anything, even if his phone was not given to him.

Recall that Speed Darlington had earlier returned to social media and boasted that he was more successful than Burna Boy.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Speed Darlington's video

Reactions have trailed the recording made by Darlington. Here are some of the comments below:

@belindaoma:

"The lawyer must be going through a lot."

@officiallmcy:

"At this point I’m sure his lawyer is tired."

@shugarrlee:

"Mama Akpi... Your son Don start again o."

@ositaoluchukwu:

"As a lawyer, defending akpi will be alot of work."

@hyrishtheebigdeal:

"Alexa play "Soro soro nimi" by Ameenat Ajao."

@rosythrone:

"Akpi is the wrost thing that ever happened to his lawyer."

@sweezzy1:

"Your lawyer go dey house dey wonder who send am stand for you."

@stil_ez:

"Hope the mama dey see oo."

@jawsmeth:

“I get coconut head,I no de hear word”

@an_na_bella11:

"Akpi and VDM, I no know who stubborn pass."

Fan raises alarm over Speed Darlington

Legit.ng had reported that a fan had shared his fear about Speed Darlington, a few days after he regained his freedom from police custody.

In the video, the man said that Darlington had not made any video on social media since he got bailed for defamation.

The man called on his fans to check up on him to ensure he was still in his right frame of mind.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng