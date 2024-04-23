Popular Nigerian singer Davido recently showed love to his wife, Chioma, and he updated his fans online

On his Instagram stories, the DMW boss shared a series of photos of the mouthwatering gifts he presented to Chioma

The presents soon caused a buzz on social media after the photos went viral and netizens dropped their hot takes

Top Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke is back in the news after showering love on his wife, Chioma, in the full glare of the public.

The Unavailable crooner took to his official Instagram stories to share photos of some of the things he gave Chioma to make her happy ahead of her 29th birthday on April 30, 2024.

In one post, Chioma was seen with a Birkin bag almost filled to the brim with bundles of dollar notes. The singer’s wife had her hands on the cash with her diamond wedding ring on full display.

In a subsequent post, Davido shared a photo of Chioma holding a huge bouquet of giant red roses that were so big they covered her face.

Fans react to Davido’s gifts to Chioma

It did not take long for the photos of Davido’s impressive gifts to Chioma to go viral and as expected, Nigerians dropped their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

eharimen_sayrah23:

“Na why she no fit commot it’s better to cry in a Lamborghini than a keke .”

Barbzandkenznaija:

“One S-Tee-Dee ,one bundle .”

Bagvendorphc:

“Cry and shop.”

Kllzjoceoohaaa:

“Yes he’s a good husband to a good wife.”

Slay_with_christy:

“Na this kind battle I fit stay Enjoy chi chi.”

Chee.amahkah:

“Lmao she don ask for assurance again .”

sunsherry_of_lagos:

“Na Wetin make Mrs enter be that… crying a Ferrari then keke.”

hameedahadayi:

“pamper then cheat then pamper den cheat then dash one or two STDs then give person belle! Narcissistic men are same everywhere! I like hs music but ds one no impress me at all! Do better Davido. No be by cash wrist watch and bags! Genuinely cherish what u have.”

bubawalanta:

“Street messing up.. you pamper .. na WA. Well I know that some girls abusing Chioma WILL NOT HESITATE TO TAKE HER PLACE AND EVEN COLLECT MORE INSULTS.”

Read some comments from Twitter below:

Phoenix had this to say:

Abazz called it assurance:

Greek Girl had this to say:

