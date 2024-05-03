A Nigerian man revealed his wife’s passion for watching wrestling, noting it was atypical for a woman

He entered the living room to find his wife engrossed in the wrestling match and questioned her unusual interest

She expressed her lack of enjoyment in the typical channels favoured by other women, affirming her preference for the wrestling broadcasts

A man from Nigeria found out his wife likes to watch wrestling. He thought it was strange because not many women like wrestling.

When he saw her watching it in the living room, he asked her why, as shown by @mcbeejay.

The wife insisted she loved wrestling. Photo credit: @mcbeejay

Wife loves watching wrestling

She said she didn’t enjoy the shows that other women watched. She really wanted to watch wrestling instead.

Joy cilicioux said:

“I finally found my sis...it can only be wrestling for life.”

Jennifer wrote:

“Dis is me, WWE is my favorite channel.”

Taina palmer commented:

“Me na WWE and football.”

User839399393:

“She dey learn tactics Incaseu misbehave,she go put u for ground, give u wotowoto.”

Maryannecy41:

“For my family na WWE oo once yoU enter you must like wrestling.”

Pretty _esthie:

“Football lover gather here Liverpool fc.”

Oma:

“We are many wey like this WWVE..”

Hey_Zino:

“See my partner ,l even know all their names like this now am waiting for Friday SmackDown.”

Blessing mechelin:

“Epa mat ur guard oo.”

Source: Legit.ng