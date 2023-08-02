Nigerian singer D'banj has finally found a woman who went viral over her plans for a $1 note

In the viral video, the market woman noted she would start building a house and take care of her kids if she got $1

D'banj launched a search for the woman, and on finding her, gave her N1m and her kids N1m as well

Veteran singer D'banj has found a market woman after her video went viral on social media.

A blogger had posted a video of the market woman saying she would start a house on her site and help her kids with just $1.

Netizens react as D'banj gives market woman N2m Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

D'banj saw the video and launched a search for her, saying he would love to bless her for how she chose to spend the money.

According to a post by singer turned blogger Tundeednut, the singer found the woman and gave her N2m for her and her kids.

See the post below:

Netizens react to D'banj's gesture

The singer's generosity got netizens praising and praying for him, with many people pointing out how luck found the market woman.

Read some comments below:

austinonuoha_:

"God bless the Koko master...I am always moved when I see people helping mothers, they go through a lot just to make sure their children do better in life, some even deprive themselves of sleep in the midnight in order to intercede for their children."

callmetolu___:

"More than 50,000 people has done such street interview like this but grace found her God is the greatest."

ug_bby:

"The power of social media … This is so beautiful, God bless him and others that do this to help people, givers truly never lack."

kunta.kite:

"Who go help you no go stress you "

jayywealth:

"God bless him . You see this social media it’s either it’s make you or break you . Big congratulations mama❤️❤️❤️"

endylight1:

"Anyhow e be my dear whenever e reach your turn e must enter. God bless him."

__heartless__25:

"Omo I’m happy for her she don get evidence this year ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng