Radio personality Dotun Ojuolape, better known as Do2dtun, has reacted after he was hugely criticized for stopping a DJ from playing D'banj's song at his birthday.

Legit.ng had reported that Do2dtun had stopped a DJ from playing any song sang by his former brother-in-law, D'banj, from playing during his 40th birthday and many criticized him for it.

The hype man took to social media to give his response to the call out while sharing some heartbreaking experiences he has had. According to him, his children were taken from him and one of them was marking her 10th birthday but he couldn't go there to celebrate with her.

He asked his fans how emotional that could be if they were in his shoes.

Do2dtun talks about his enemy

In the long message, he explained that once someone was his enemy, the person was his adversary full-time.

The media personality added that the person must not touch anything that belongs to him.

He told them to do as they pleased if they happened to be in his shoes. He also shared the picture of one of his daughters who was taken from him.

Recall that Do2dtun had called out D'banj and his former wife, Taiwo, who is the singer's sister, for denying him access to his children.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Do2dtun about his birthday post. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialwaje:

"Happy birthday Fife, Hapoy birthday to you too my brother."

@altorh_:

"One good thing about the internet is that the children will grow up to see that their dad fought tooth and nail to be active in their life. You can change the narrative all you can but one thing is clear, they will soon come looking for their father."

@rukkynaughty_:

"If not that the dj wants to be unfortunate why play his music at ur event,I love how u mention.'

@kareem.aishah:

"You have done well Dotun. More amazing years to you and your daughter."

@bunmeeeeee:

"I can’t understand why anyone would keep their children away from any spouse. Happy birthday to your daughter."

@damidawson:

"Happy birthday to Fife."

@teensaffairwithgladys:

"The way some Nigerians feel entitled to your life decision is tiring. Wait and experience same and take your decisions for yourself .iake my rules."

@officialjummy_james:

"Happy birthday cutie Fife."

@msjoystar:

"Happy birthday Fife we shall celebrate her today. Everyone’s opinions don’t matter. Except yours!."

@aymodel_:

"Love you @do2dtun no one really want to fight for men but when the lady calls you out tomorrow it becomes everybody business but right now the topic is not even trending because it’s about the man."

