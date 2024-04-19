Soji, Tope Alabi's husband, has marked his 50th birthday in grand style and his wife was seen supporting him during the event

In the clip sighted online, Alabi was dancing with her husband into the hall as they both thanked God for the life of the celebrant

Fans took to the comments section to react to the great news as they also noted their observation about the couple

An adorable video of gospel singer, Tope Alabi, celebrating the 50th birthday of her husband, Soji, has been sighted online.

In the beautiful clip, the couple were dancing into the venue of the 50th birthday party in a joyous way.

Happiness was written all over the face of the singer, who was once accused of doing worldly dance. Some of their family members were seen behind them dancing and rejoicing with them as well.

Tope Alabi celebrates husband on birthday. Photo credit @tope_alabi

The celebrant was wearing a black suit and white shirt with a black bow tie while the gospel singer wore a navy blue gown mixed with white lace.

The relationship between the gospel singer and her husband has been one that many people envy over time. They have both publicly celebrated each other as well.

Soji once penned a love note to the singer on Valentine's Day. He noted how he has never regretted marrying her.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to the birthday video

Reactions have trailed the video of Tope Alabi celebrating her husband on his 50th birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@jummybaby3:

"50? He looks older than that."

@loyinks:

"Wish him HBD and leave d Mathematics, awon alaenironu, na another person happiness be una problem."

@dove.t.photography:

"I can't wait to celebrate my 40th with my wife like this ...my head swell and m blushing."

@diamondtee7:

"Yes she’s older than her husband, no big deal. Age is just a number as long they can cope with each other. Their marriage is sweet."

@oyin_lagos:

"Wish him a happy birthday and move on.... Leave the calculation."

@iamdupsybaby:

"9ice one."

@fifeoflagos:

"The hair is hairing."

@thefirstladyomorewa:

"Is not today a wife is older than the husband ..you people should celebrate people’s happiness in peace and move on negative comment is really a bad manner of approach to good things of life ."

@owonibioluwanifemi.22:

"If humility is a person, this man here is a humility personified. Too humble, calm, gentle, easy-going and live a decorum life-style. Very quiet, peaceful, peacemakers and highly respected."

@eazyoutside:

"But the man look more older than his age. He is looking like someone in his 60s."

Source: Legit.ng