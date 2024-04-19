Portable has shown that he is afraid of being picked up by the anti-graft agency in Nigeria after they picked some celebrities up for Naira abuse

In a video he made, he was shouting and begging bloggers not to post his video where he was spraying money

He said he has learned from the experience of those who were picked and he will not abuse or mutilate the Nigerian currency

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka, Portable has appealed to bloggers and other media companies not to post his video where he was spraying Naira notes.

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest was arrested by the EFCC after he was accused of spraying the naira notes. He was the second celebrity arrested after Bobrisky.

In the video, the Zeh Nation boss bragged that he had learned his lesson from the experience of the people arrested and added that his old video should not be used against him.

Portable begs blogger over EFCC 's arrest. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@bobrisky222/@cubana_cheifpriest

Portable lay curses

In the viral video, the singer, who is into real estate, rained curses on the people posting his old recordings.

According to him, he sprayed some people with money just to help them and they are now turning his generosity against him. He also abused some media companies whom he had helped and are now going against him.

Portable says they should pity his family

Before concluding his video, Portable believed that people should pity his family. He said that he was a musician and the money he makes is what he used to feed his parents and his family.

See the clip below:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the clip made by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@akni_hunter:

"Efcc self go laugh watching this video."

@elshafar_elshafar:

"The fear of 6 month."

@mum_rooney:

"He's saying the truth,they should at least give them last warning."

@bosslady_collections:

"So portable can fear like this."

@hoyefol:

"Omo ogbon."

@adorbs43:

"Baba quickly voice out make he no go meet him brotherhood for same station cause he go too beat mom of Lagos inside panti"

@ashake_food_hub:

"Iro lopa, you will go and meet your brotherhood in kirikiri ni sey, olopa ma ko everybody ni sey.'

@officialhallyberry:

"Wahala."

@abbey_ebire:

"Once bitten, twice shy."

@azeemoner:

"So portable fear like these, bloggers no post his old video to save him."

Portable begged EFCC

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had made a video to beg EFCC after Bobrisky was convicted of abusing the Naira.

He promised never to spray money again publicly.

He also urged his fans and followers to open bank accounts that he would only be able to give money with transfer henceforth.

Source: Legit.ng