Portable found it offensive that Who's Your Guy, crooner Spyro would refuse to work with him on a song

In a video sighted online, Portable asked if Spyro has made hits, collaborations and travelled as much as he has

The singer also made it known that he had asked Spyro for a chorus so he would drop verses, but he gave an excuse

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions on social media with a video where he called out Who's Your Guy crooner Spyro.

The singer, in his usual manner, laced his words with insult for Spyro, who, in his words, has not made it in the industry to reject features and collaborations.

Netizens react as Portable calls out Spyro Photo credit: @spyroofficial/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable bragged about how he has collaborated, travelled, and dropped hits in the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He also made fun of Spyro being called extra at shows, but another person gets the money for the gig.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

mimilove840:

"Spyro thank you for refusing him ooo "

aje.entertainment001:

"U sing with portable na wahala. If no sing with am na still problem "

djmagicbeatz:

"If that is the case, spyro you no suppose do portable like that. You fit sing pass Michael Jackson ???????"

baymax_artz:

"Wait, shey na by force dem dey feature???"

sirtorontoofficial:

"@portablebaeby you guys aren't doing same song na you should find your types as you found Terry g those are your kinds na no hard feelings my guy "

officialseezmorebaby8:

"Lol this one think say he go blow forever"

chonsautos:

"To become local champion never tire you ?"

kingdee_official:

"dude is pained asf."

Spyro shares grass to grace story as he visits old neighborhood

Popular singer and songwriter Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, left many talking on social media after he shared a video showing the moment he visited his old neighbourhood.

In the video he shared via his social media timeline, Spyro said he visited the place to relive his memories and count his blessings as he showed the room he used to live in.

The singer, who gained popularity after a feature with Tiwa Savage on his hit song 'Who's Your Guy", recounted how he killed 98 mosquitoes in one night.

Source: Legit.ng