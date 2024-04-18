Adekunle Gold is happy to be supporting Tunde Onakoya, who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest unbeaten chess marathon

Onakoya had made the 58 hour attempt at Times Square in New York and a few people were there to see him play

In the video, AG Baby as he is fondly called was at the venue of the event and encouraged Onakoya to continue as he was behind him

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has shown that he is a great shoulder to lean on with a video sighted on social media.

Adekunle Gold visits Tunde Onakoya while he was attempting to break Guinness World Record. Photo credit @Adekunlegold/@olorisugergalmedia

Source: Instagram

The music act was at Times Square in New York to support Tunde Onakoya who was trying to break the Guinness World Record for the longest unbeaten chess marathon.

In the video, the music star who visited his ancestral home last year was seen standing behind Onakoya to cheer him up. He noted that he was there for him and said that there was no shaking.

Onakoya had in the past defeated ten white men whom he played with at the same time and won the game.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what Adekunle Gold did. Here are some of the comments below:

@myaskitchen86:

"Why is he not live, or where can someone stream it live?"

@hannys_signature:

"AG baby."

@morounranti123:

"Awwww, we are rooting for you champ."

@lola_mariam1:

" I love Adekunle he is making him simle."

@thetolubillions:

"We Love to see Nigerians do great stuffs."

@_feyisike:

"AG baby."

@yettiey_wandy:

"AG baby where have you been."

@raymondpeters_:

"Isn't this distraction to the players? The environment sound and close interview? Cause chess is like maths o."

@cutemisspetite:

"Let’s go."

@yourfavefirstlady

"Aw:I."

Adekunle Gold shares love experience

Legit.ng had reported that Adekunle Gold had asked his fans what the craziest thing they had done for love was.

He went ahead to share his own experience with them. According to him, he once went under the rain to get his love ice cream.

He was drenched in the process and by the time he got to his girlfriend, she said it was another flavor she wanted.

Source: Legit.ng