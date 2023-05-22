A trending video on social media showed a man taking sides with singer Spyro after his colleague Portable Zazu called him out

The man, who seemed to be an upcoming singer, recounted how Portable demanded N2 million to work with him on a music project

Singer Spyro has also caused a stir by sharing a new video from his live performance, which seems to be a sample for Portable to jump in

Street Pop singer Portable seem to have put himself up for dragging after he called out his colleague Spyro.

This comes as an upcoming singer opened up on how the Zazu crooner demanded N2 million before he could get a feature.

The upcoming singer, who was unhappy with Portable, said he has no reason to call out Spyro for refusing to collaborate with him.

Upcoming singer says Spyro was right to reject collaboration with Portable. Credit: @portablebaeby @spyro_official

Watch the video below:

Spyro drops song sample after Portable called him out

Singer Spyro also seems to have responded to Portable by dropping a new video from a live performance while indirectly telling the Zeh Nation label owner to jump on it.

Spyro, in a caption of the video, wrote:

"Oya drop your pattern let’s see."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Spyro drops song sample

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens insinuated that Spyro's song sample was meant for Portable. See some of the comments below:

princessnikeadams:

"I dey imagine the angle abi pattern wey portable go take enter this song imagination wan finish me."

rolandmadeit:

"@spyro__official I thought u always give thanks to god why u de mock @portablebaeby."

juddy_blessing_okere:

"@spyro__official I kneel down for ground as I dey type this thing dey beg you say dat person wey get dat caption no worth ur attention @ all."

kingfranzy:

"Portable get verse for this track. Mafo."

blaya_dessymii:

"Portable go drop voice note ."

lekeyzy:

"Baba portable get fame pass you , audio tune. Baba lyrically @portablebaeby go squeeze u ajeh ..portable is talented, which pattern u get ,just say u won tap grace."

Portable drags Spyro for refusing a feature with him

Portable sparked reactions on social media with a video where he called out Spyro.

The Zazu crooner laced his words with insult for Spyro, who, in his words, has not made it in the industry to reject features and collaborations.

Portable bragged about how he has collaborated, travelled, and dropped hits in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng