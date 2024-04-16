The video of Cubana Chiefpriest telling Pastor Odumeje to come back to Nigeria because people were missing his powers has been signed online

The clergy had gone abroad where he graced a show and performed his new song 'Power' to the delight of guests who sprayed him

In the clip made by Cubana Chiefpriest, he noted that Nigerian needs the power more than the UK and warned that nothing must happen to it

Popular businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest has shown the lovely way he likes controversial clergy, Prophet Odumeje with a video he posted online.

Legit.ng had reported that Odumeje was abroad where he performed his new song 'Power' at an event. People were impressed that they made dollars to rain on him.

Cuabna Chiefpriest teases prophet Odumeje. Photo credit @cubanachiefpriest/@realprophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Cubana Chiefpriest was seen having a conversation with the prophet in Igbo language. He told him to come back to Nigeria because the UK doesn't need his powers.

Cubana Chiefpriest warns Odumeje

In the caption of his post, the businessman who opened an eatery for his son warned the prophet that nothing must happen to his Abidoshaker while he was abroad.

Cubana Chiefpriest was seen having a sumptuous meal in the video as he spoke with Prophet Odumeje. He also told him that he was missing the powers.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the businessman to Odumeje. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_space47:

"My Lord you funny."

@lizzy4k:

"Let citadel come back please."

@iamnewlife:

"I really need that abidoshaker."

@stoneoflagos:

"He has never touched those ones."

@ifeoluwasholeye:

"We don miss our powers ooo, come quick oo, no Japa carry our powers."

@daddycee10:

"Odumeje na pure cruise.. Aswear."

@4unkyjay_musiq:

"But I hear say cidanel bad ohh e get who don try an."

@bblove_z:

"Very important."

Cubana Chiefprist consoles Odumeje over demolition

Legit.ng had reported that Odumeje's church was demolished in Onitsha by the state government and Cubana Chiefpriest had to make a video to console him.

He sent a lovely message to him and also shared some videos that the two of them had made before then.

The businessman noted that he was with the clergy at that crucial time of his life.

Source: Legit.ng