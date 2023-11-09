Nigerian singer Portable has lashed out at people dragging him over ex-signee Young Duu's recent success

The Zazu crooner went live on Instagram and showed off the building projects he has under construction

Portable showed off his wife Bewaji's shopping complex and houses he would be putting up for rent

Portable seems unhappy that Nigerians are making fun of him with ex-signee Young Duu's success.

In a video, the singer went live on Instagram and showed his achievements while dragging Young Duu.

Netizens react to Portable's video Photo credit: @official_young_duu/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable showed off a shopping complex under construction for his wife, Bewaji and said that he has a hotel behind it under construction as well.

The singer also showed off a building and bragged about having ten more of the same structure.

Portable added that where he lives, he has about five houses scattered around and secured his future that way.

Towards the end of the clip, the singer called out Young Duu and dragged him for being an irresponsible child.

According to him, his ex-signee's mum sells pap, and his dad gives tickets at the garage yet he uses an iPhone 15.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's rant

Many people dragged the singer for being envious of his ex-signee's success to the point of showing off.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

808ng:

"Youngi du do this one."

jummy_montana:

"How much dem dey sell land over there, werey local champion. Portable your mind no go touch ground."

lilsmart_:

"He wake up from sleep do the video ni o, youngiduu no make portable sleep he don appear for hin dream."

olayemii0429:

"10 uncompleted building."

parker_ojugo:

"Omo BP is real."

iheomasom_trust:

"You go cry tire the rejected stone don turn cornerstone."

ijesaekun:

"Na when you started you build house for your papa? Be calming down."

hef_hem4:

"So youngii Duu mama still Dey sale ogi,, ehn the guy never get much money na,, he’s still on his way, E still fit but your Hotel "

