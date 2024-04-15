Nigerian singer Tekno has sparked emotions online with his recent reaction to some report made about him and his colleague Kizz Daniel

A report about Kizz Daniel giving Tekno N1bn in royalties for their song together Buga has stirred massive social media attention

Tekno, in a tweet published on his X handle, slammed the news, calling it fake while also throwing some shades at his colleague Kizz Daniel

Renowned Nigerian singer Augustine Miles Kelechi, aka Tekno, recently reacted to a viral report about him and Kizz Daniel.

Over the last 48 hours, a report about Kizz Daniel giving Tekno over N1bn in royalties for their song together, Buga, had gone viral.

According to the false interview, it was claimed that Kizz Daniel gives Tekno millions of Naira monthly as royalty.

The report also claimed that Tekno gets 50% of Kizz Daniel's revenue from the song.

Tekno reacts to viral interview

In reaction to the viral interview, Tekno published a comment on his X account, slamming all the claims made in the report.

The Pana crooner tweeted that the interview was fake and never happened. Tekno also passed a cheeky comment about Kizz Daniel that got people talking.

He said Kizz Daniel isn't wealthy enough to pay him N1bn. Then he laid heavy curses on the person publishing the false interview.

Comments trail Tekno's reaction

Here are some of the comments that trailed Tekno's tweet:

@_fvckowen:

"Thought as much cause buga only pulled streams on Boomplay and we all know Boomplay streams is chicken change."

@reallest_geee:

"Kizz Daniel pr team dey ment, na them dey pull out the news and na wetin Kizz Daniel tell them to do in the GC be that."

@abazwhyllzz:

"Na lie Tekno you no want make people come beg you for money na why."

@Oluwamhayor7:

"Them don use fake news spoil this app, but Una get beef already?"

@TweetbyChris:

"When two of una jam for Surulere."

@Omolomo_o:

"Your first statement “Him money no reach” isn’t necessary. I hope you know."

@vibes449:

"Wettin you dey use brag abeg?? The fact you wrote davido’s hit or what??"

@realestherchuks:

"Ah! I talk am. Even Dangote, Otedola or Adeleke never give Charity that kind amount."

@Lirahback:

"Kizz Daniel fans don lie say you collect billions, song wey no generate much."

@Lirahback:

"Nah Tekno side I go chop night food today."

@PoojaMedia:

"The wording was suspect when I saw the quotes."

Tekno calls for Vado's release

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Tekno joined other Nigerians in 2022 to call for the release of Kizz Daniel when he was arrested in Tanzania.

Tekno took to his social media page to call for the release of Kizz Daniel, calling him his brother.

His call came after clips of Vado being manhandled by Tanzanian authorities went viral on social media.

