Nigerian music superstar, Kizz Daniel has during a recent interview spoke about the inspiration behind his hit song Buga

The singer noted that he felt the need to record the song before his concert at the London O2 Arena

Kizz Daniel also described what Buga means and Nigerians have reacted differently to his definition of the hit song

Kizz Daniel released a song titled Buga that has gone on to become a street anthem and fans' favourite in the last couple on months.

The song placed the Nigerian singer where he belonged as one of the biggest musicians in the county.

Kizz Daniel reveals meaning of Buga. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

During an interview with Cthagod on his radio program "The Breakfast Club" Kizz Daniel revealed the meaning of Buga and shared the inspiration behind the song.

When asked what Buga means, Kizz said:

"It means to unapologetically flaunt your success, just let people know you've worked so hard and you deserve to celebrate your success."

He also noted that he informed his team about that the song should be released before his show at London O2 Arena.

Nigerians react to Kizz Daniel's interview

Social media users have reacted differently to Kizz Daniel's definition of Buga.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sir_marvel04:

"Abeg nah Portable zazzu give Buga inspiration. Just saying oooh."

Zaymil_fashion_house:

"Kizzz well done breaking boundaries."

Kamildee:

"For a Yoruba person who understand lyrics we already know what the meaning of Buga is. This interview na for oyinbo and other tribes."

Kennydee:

"If no be hype, Kizz Daniel is not far from dem Burna, Davido and Wizkid."

Kizz Daniel employs lady who rocked him during performance

Kizz Daniel made a hilarious revelation during an interview about a lady who joined him on stage during performance.

The singer disclosed that the Ghanaian lady who got too personal with him with her dance moves now works for him.

Kizz noted that he told the lady to send a DM after the show ans she did, the lady was also present in the interview studio to also talk about their incredible story.

Source: Legit.ng