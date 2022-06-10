Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has made a promise to his fans ahead of the release of the music video for his hit single Buga

Kizz Daniel, who shared a snippet from the video shoot, was seen alongside Tekno, who he featured on the song and some performers

The Buga crooner said the music video would be out this month and has left fans anticipating the release

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has put his fans and followers in an exciting mood as he announced the release day for the music video of his hit single Buga.

The singer also shared a teaser from the music video shoot, where he was seen with popular singer Tekno alongside some other performers who would feature in the music video.

Kizz Daniel says Buga video would be hardest video of the year. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel, in a statement, promised fans the video would be the hardest video for this year and forever.

Sharing the video, Kizz Daniel wrote:

“Promise you, we dropping the hardest video this year and forever in 10 days.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have taken to his comment section to express excitement ahead of the video's release.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions

cubana_chiefpriest:

"Na your Dey reign "

segun_okewumi:

"I'm glad TG directed it.. 3kings."

alliebee_08:

"Yaaaaayyyyyyy So looking forward tk this."

ebenezeradediipo:

"VADO , The talk of the town."

official_donchisco:

"Buga Vibez....Na this song wey go use campaign for PETER OBI ❤️❤️."

khandy_blaize:

"Why does teckno stick out like a sore thumb "

Source: Legit.ng