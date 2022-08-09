Kizz Daniel was arrested in Tanzania recently after he failed to show up at a show he was billed to perform at, which led to the destruction of some properties during the fans' protest

A video showing how the Tanzanian police arrested the singer went viral as several reactions also trailed his arrest

His friend and singer Tekno has, however, reacted to his arrest as he took to his Twitter page to protest Kizz's arrest

Popular Nigerian singer and music producer and a close ally of Kizz Daniel, Augustine Miles Kelechi, better known by his stage name Tekno has called on the Tanzanian authority to release singer Kizz Daniel.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that singer Kizz Daniel was arrested in Tanzania after he failed to show up at his music concert, which he was paid for.

Upset by the singer's unavailability, fans protested at the concert venue and destroyed many properties, which prompted the singer's arrest.

However, a video of how Kizz Daniel was handled and arrested by the Tanzanian authority went viral yesterday as it also stirred a lot of reactions on social media.

Reacting to Kizz's arrest, Tekno took to Twitter to protest his friend's arrest as he called for his immediate release.

He tweeted: "Make Una free my brother oh."

Fans react to Tekno's tweet

Jaykkking:

"Your brother don dey over do."

OdugbesanOluw10:

"You and your brother Na thief "

Brutalboyxo:

"He go Tanzania go buga na."

Fuski_:

"Why ur brother nor go perform for show wey Dem don pay for."

MueroAdia:

"Your brother when dey misbehave? Tell him to quit his bad attitude, he isn't the only Artist in Nigeria. This is the 3rd time I know of that issues like this comes out that he doesn't perform for shows or comes extremely late. Even the great Machala doesn't do this. Warm him."

Show promoter speaks up on Kizz Daniel’s arrest

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kizz Daniel's arrest in Tanzania had sparked huge reactions on social media with many saying he deserved it.

Following the arrest, the show promoter who paid and booked the singer, Stephen Uwa revealed how much went into getting Kizz Daniel to show up in Tanzania.

Stephen revealed how desperately he provided new outfits and accessories for Kizz who refused to take them because his bag never arrived.

