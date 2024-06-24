Davido crashed into his wife to be bridal shower in a video making the rounds online as they both shared a warm hug

In the clip, they both loved up and kissed for a few moment before the singer whispered some things into her ear

They both ended up dancing together to Davido's music that was playing, while Chioma's friends cheered her

A sweet video of David Adeleke, better known as Davido crashing into his wife's to be bridal shower, has been sighted online.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had shared the worth of ring she got for his wife to be while they are preparing for their wedding.

In a chip sighted online, Chioma was given a surprise bridal shower. The Timeless crooner decided to gate crash the event, which had his wife to be friends and relatives.

Davido and Chioma kissed

In the viral clip, the singer, who has been spoiling his wife silly, hugged her, and then they shared a kiss.

They both had a brief discussion as they whispered sweet things into each other ear. The MC then told them to dance together.

Chioma and Davido gave a good account of the several dance rehearsals they have been doing ahead of their wedding taking place on June 25th.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video of Chioma and Davido at her bridal shower. Here are some of the comments below:

@sonsyetukgmail.com1:

"Chivido do this one ooo l miss my Two meal. l just the jump from one page to another lam so happy 4 Chioma."

@damama_c:

"I don't know why I forgot to name my daughter Chioma, because there's good luck behind that name."

@beaconde22:

"This love!! If u not Chivido just log off."

@dark_skin_soma:

"I’m obsessed with em."

@akurukajoy:

"Davido loves chioma on period. This love and union is forever."

@destination_diariez:

"God, see as chivido dey sweet my belle, omo I die for this page oooo."

@flawless_ange:

"I couldn’t even sleep. I’ve been jumping from one CHIVIDO video to another imagination wan wound me I swear."

@destination_diariez:

"Be like make public holiday just dey this week."

@hayo_mide001:

"I pray she comes back on ig after wedding, we don too miss her."

@gifto76:

"Romeo and Juliet of our time."

