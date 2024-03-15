Zamorra has aired his opinion about gospel music though he is an Afrobeat singer and many have reacted to his tweet

According to him, commercializing the gospel is a scam as it is supposed to be free because it is about the good news of Jesus

He asked his fans how many hymn composers were invited to their churches while they were growing up

Afrobeat singer, Abdulateef Adekunle, aka, Zamorra has caused a stir on social media with what he said about gospel music in Nigeria.

According to him, gospel music should be free. It should not be commercialized and gospel artists such as Moses Bliss, who just got married and others should not collect money from anyone for the song they sing.

He also noted that the profession is an awkward one.

Zamorra ask his fans question

In his tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer asked if hymn composers were invited to churches to play and collect money.

The music act who once said that Davido had helped him directed the questions to his fans and added that they should mention the number of hymn composers they have seen before.

Zamorra says gospel singers should get jobs

When answering questions from his fans, he explained that gospel singers would feed from donations and honorariums they get but he insisted that they must not sell their songs or charge people for performance.

He also opined that God who gave them the talents would provide for them.

How fans reacted to his tweet

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@MadQueenLady:

"Even the Levites in the Bible had an allocation for them. Will the church start feeding them from everyone’s income?"

@Mosian0:

"Wetin u wan make gospel singer chop? Even pastor de collect salary.."

@Cerael11:

"Judas Iscariot was the Treasurer/Purse-Keeper for Jesus' ministry. What do you think was in the purse, stones?"

@EgboGideon_:

"That is the talent God has given them to use and survive, are you gonna pay there bills??"

@JoyMart14:

"You’re right on some part but what will they eat."

@Aya_Kleo:

"Commercializing gospel music doesn't make it a scam or dilute its essence. It offers artists a wider reach and allows them to sustain themselves while spreading their message. Contemporary gospel music and traditional hymns serve different purposes in worship."

@Promise30_:

"I'm very sure you're not serious with this."

@la_tunji:

"This conversation would never make sense to me cause how do you expect them to survive? They should sing on empty stomach?"

@vibegirlcrystal:

"After all they said circular artists are not from God."

@Ollyskay:

"Lol...yeah but these people need to survive. Most of them put in a lot af art in the music they create. I really dont know where I stand but you have to look at it both ways...The money is need to keep spreading the gospel and they spread the gospel to make money."

@ademoye_mercy:

"It is a God given talent, there's nothing bad if they monetize it..... pastors are being paid too, the gift of a man maket what ?????"

