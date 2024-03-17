Singer Ruger has revealed the kind of woman he cannot date on the Bahd and Boujee podcast hosted by Tolani Baj and Moet Abebe

The singer also said that the lady doesn't have to necessarily earn up to what he is earning but she has to be doing something

He also spoke about whether he could date a lady who earns more than him, and his words got several reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, aka Ruger, has said he cannot date a girl who has no job. He made this statement in a podcast Bahd and Boujee, hosted by a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Tolani Baj and media personality Moet Abebe.

Ruger says he can't date a jobless lady. Image credit: @rugerofficial/X

Source: Twitter

The entertainer, who is known for his pink hair and black pouch on one side of his eyes, also noted that his babe doesn't need to earn up to what he earns. However, she should simply have something to do.

When asked if he can date a lady who earns more than him, he said he doesn't mind. However, he hasn't been in that position yet.

The Asiwaju crooner, who has built controversies around the way he performs with women on stage, got the attention of netizens with his statement on the podcast.

Watch the video of Ruger's chat with the ladies on the podcast below:

Reactions trail Ruger's statement on the podcast

Several people have commented on Ruger's statement that he can't date a jobless girl. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Mayowa:

“He is right. Who go date a jobless one before.”

@JideWestwood:

"Nice one."

@Theonlypaulmolly:

“Nobody wants a jobless girl. Who una wan live them for? Ladies, I hope you can see what men want and don’t want stop deceiving yourself”

@FortuneVandera:

“See as dem wan use style size the guy net worth."

@Folayinka:

“See as dem dey use style bill the boy.”

