A sweet video showing the moment Moses Bliss arrived at a church event alongside his wife, Marie Wiseborn, has left fans gushing

In the clip, Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn, who rocked white outfits, were seen holding hands as they received a standing ovation from the church members

Another clip showed the gospel singer expressing his excitement to be ministering for the first time as a married man

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his beautiful wife Marie Wiseborn Bliss are back from their honeymoon in the Maldives as new videos of them at a church event in Ghana have emerged online.

One of the viral videos showed the moment the Daddy Wey Dem Pamper crooner arrived at the church gathering alongside his wife, Marie Wiseborn, whom he held by the hands as they received a standing ovation from the worshippers on ground.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn spotted at a church event in Ghana.

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed the moment Moses was spotted on the altar as he expressed how happy he was to be ministering as a married man for the first time.

Watch the video showing the moment Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn arrived at a church event below:

Recall that Marie was also spotted standing on the pulpit, where she prayed for every single in search of their significant other.

Fans gush over Moses Bliss and wife

Legit.ng gathered some of the adorable messages from fans as they gushed over the couple. Read some of the comments below:

endlesslyaugust:

"I feel shy knowing what they went to do."

edwardolarerin:

"Can you all see the glory of God on this beautiful couple? May joy fill their home."

awuah4972:

"Sometimes you just have to be happy for a fellow brother or sister. You don't loose anything."

homebargainsng:

"It’s how they radiate glory and encouraging young people on sexual purity."

dami_lola123423456:

"I am shy for them like the day I came home with my husband after our wedding...my parents and siblings welcomed us and I was so shyu won't believe my big sister asked me how was ithope I enjoyed myself...omg, I just ran away."

cyndiamond:

"So they have started eating the forbidden fruits me and my wild imagination."

olachireginald0:

"So officially they have knack."

lenny.the.planner:

"The things you are thinking. Stop!! Focus on your Bible."

timei.q:

"My question, these couple really looked innocent…. what do having been honeymoon means…hope isn’t that same thing aside rehearsing another song they go to do there… hmm I just feel shy for them now that it isn’t what this comment section is talking about."

Man laments over Moses Bliss' song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Moses Bliss shared a message he received from a male fan about one of his songs.

The man shared how he had been using a song by Moses for his morning devotion only to find out later it was a love song for married people.

Reacting, someone said:

"My brother… the church is the bride… God receives your worship."

Source: Legit.ng