Singer Zamosings has taken to social media to recount one of his unforgettable encounters with colleague, Davido

According to Zamosings, Davido went above and beyond to make sure that his verse was not taken out of a music record

The thankful singer noted that now that he looks back, Davido isn’t an ordinary human but a celestial being

Nigerian singer Zamosings is among those who have benefitted from the kind and selfless nature of singer Davido.

Just recently, Zamosings took to social media to recount an unforgettable encounter with the 30BG musician.

Singer Zamosings shares how Davido helped him. Photo: @zamosings/@davido

Source: Instagram

According to him, Davido went the extra mile to make sure that Sony Music didn’t take out his verse from a music recording.

"Sony wanted to take out your verse, but I told them no. We rise by lifting others," the singer wrote as he recounted Davido's words to him.

The singer mentioned how he shed tears when Davido shared the words with him.

See screenshot below:

Zamosings added that now that he thinks about all that has happened in the past, there’s no way Davido is an ordinary human. He described the singer as a celestial being.

See tweet below:

Social media users react

@Lex30BG said:

"A king and more."

@iamyvngmon said:

"001 de for everybody...no worry 30BG de your back."

@Lil_Nice44 said:

"001 to the world."

Source: Legit.ng