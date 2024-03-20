A Nigerian man has raised an alarm over an error he observed in the viral photoshoot of gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his Jamaican fiancee

The man explained how the gospel artist committed an immoral act by virtue of how he posed with his wife-to-be

He advised Sunday to kneel and seek God's forgiveness, adding that God is not happy with him for the 'error'

A Delta man, Ossai Ovie Success, has called out Theophilus Sunday for posing with his wife-to-be in an immoral way.

On March 19, the gospel singer announced his engagement to his Jamaican heartthrob Ashley across his social media handles and shared their lovely photoshoot.

Theophilus' engagement sparked mixed reactions from fans and public commentators.

In a Facebook post, Ossai noted that Sunday not only committed a taboo traditionally but acted against the body of Christ.

He added that God was not pleased with the minister for holding the waist of a woman he was not yet married to.

"...As a minister of God, you are passing immorality to the world with this kind of photo.

"God is not happy with you right now because holding a woman waist that is not your wife is same thing as having canal knowledge of her.

"Look at her waist, see the positioning and also look at what makes you a man..." he wrote.

Ossai tells Theophilus Sunday what to do

To remedy the situation, Ossai advised the gospel singer to ask God for forgiveness.

"This is wrong in all ramifications.

"If you are seeing this post, kindly go on your kneel and ask our God for forgiveness."

Ossai Ovie Success criticised over his unsolicited remark

Uzezi Stephanie Agbadidi said:

"Ode! The porridge quick don today oh day nor dey break before you eat now you don come online dey disturb us Ossai Ovie Success wenti be your own?"

Bright CE Lucky said:

"You are correct. But life don move beyond morals o."

Adeyemo James Oluwadamilare said:

"Well done God's personal assistance."

Okiemute Zion said:

"I would have say shut ur mouth sir but you're my senior.

"So you take ur time write this blablabla and post it here."

Yardley Jolomi Macgrey Edema said:

"You don start again ooo."

Precious Obi said:

"Ossai Ovie Success no be everything pesin suppose dey play or chase clout oooo, considering say you be part of the government( which I no even no your role sef) you no suppose dey yarn dust this period seeing wetin dey happen for state...try borrow sense bros, your play play don too much."

