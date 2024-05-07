Singer Moses Bliss' wife has caught the attention of many following her new dressing style to her husband's concert

The gospel singer held a powerful concert in Ontario Canada, which he attended with his wife, Marie

Many could not help but drool over the cuteness of the newly wedded, most especially his wife's new look

Ace Gospel singer, Mosses Bliss and his wife, Marie are in the news for all the right reasons. The singer held a concert in Canada on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The event was well-attended by fans of Bliss who came to worship with him and celebrate the fresh couple.

Moses Bliss Wife's New Dressing Style Receives Praise Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Fans gush over Marie Bliss' style

Marie, the wife of the gospel musician did not joke about her style to her husband's North American concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She paired an Olive over all blazer with white pant trousers and shirt. Marie looked absolutely stunning in her natural hair and dainty earrings.

In the past, the lawyer came under fire from social media user due to her mode of dressing. Many went as far as criticizing her wedding look, and tagged it shabby.

See video of Marie's new look here:

Nigerians react to Moses' post

Netizens loved how Wiseborn dressed up to her husband, Moses' event. They praised her for stepping up and serving looks this time around. Others spoke about her soothing her voice sounded. See comments below:

@gossiphairandcosmetics:

"i am yet to see a “prouder” husband."

@bertheny:

"What beautiful moments to behold."

@eafricanafoods:

"Love ! Love love the couple and what God is doing with them."

@spotlitenation:

"Woww our First Lady always has a word in season!"

"slay001:

"Awwww So Beautiful."

@fine_threads____:

"Her voice omg is so soothingFeels like I’m there physically well done Marie."

@zeeliciousfoods:

"A true Queen."

@mr_zpecial:

"My brother, you are becoming boring and childish, keep your marriage out of internet and keep doing your music, journey of marriage is a tough one and doesn't require constant public observance."

Moses Bliss' wife, Marie shames critics

Recall that Legit.ng recently reported that Moses Bliss shared a video of himself and his beautiful wife looking classy in elegant outfits while attending an Easter program in Akwa Ibom.

The Ghanaian lawyer based in the UK, Marie Wiseborn, now Marie Bliss, wore a stylish long-sleeve A-shape dress that covered her high heels.

She styled her natural afro hair into a lovely ponytail hairstyle and stepped out with her bare face without makeup.

Source: Legit.ng