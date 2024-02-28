It was a colourful moment to behold online as gospel artist Moses Bliss and his fiancée Marie Wiseborn legally tied the knot

Charming moments from the occasion left fans and netizens in admiration over their seemingly perfect bond

One of the videos from the wedding ceremony saw the lyrical evangelist sing words of love and assurance to his woman

Nigerian gospel artist Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian-British wife Marie Wiseborn have successfully done their civil wedding.

The musician's grand wedding proposal to his heartthrob early in the year caught the wave online.

Moses Bliss sings for wife during their court wedding. Credit: @mosebliss

Source: Instagram

The court wedding held in Ghana, had the lovely couple surrounded by ecstatic guests pleased to celebrate with them.

Clips from the memorable occasion flooded the internet; one that topped the moment was a romantic video shared by the singer.

Moses was spotted singing and playing on a piano as he appreciated his woman and his creator for the gift of finding a rightful partner.

In Moses Bliss' words:

"Civil wedding done! It's official I'm legally married to my personal gift from God @mariewiseborn. This is F O V E V E R B L I S S. We're so joyful we're legally married."

See his post below

See video of Moses singing for his wife

Fans react to Moses Bliss' court wedding

Numerous Internet users have expressed joy and congratulations to the couple in the comments section. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ojulewastudio:

"Congrats ❤ may your home be a testimony, as many as are believing God for their own soulmate this year God will connect you to your soulmate."

genesis_nathben:

"MOSES cannot lead us out of this modern Egypt if he doesn't MARRY WISE but I'm excited he did. Congratulations to Papa @mosesbliss and mama."

maryteresa429:

"We wish you Happy marriage may God lead you guys we love you."

its.giftie:

"Nahh, Moses Bliss is so smitten! The way he looks at her!! A FINISHED MAN!!"

madamtiticollections:"

"This man go use love song wound his wifecongrats beautiful people."

Moses Bliss’ fiancée composes adorable message to celebrate his birthday

Marie Wiseborn, the fiancée of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss, left many gushing instantly with the manner in which she celebrated her fiancé's birthday.

Legit.ng previously reported that the 'Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus' crooner flooded his timeline with stunning pictures of himself to celebrate his 29th birthday on February 20.

She spoke highly of him, praising him for all his good qualities and attributes as a kingdom artist. She further thanked God for placing him in her life and noted how blessed the people around him were to have him.

Source: Legit.ng