Hayan, late Mohbad's friend has shared a clip of the singer's son as he clocked 11 months while writing an emotional note with it

He stated that he hasn't posted Liam for a while because he had been very sad and he added that he missed his friend

Hayan also mentioned that he would continue to do everything for Liam as he wished him a happy birthday in advance

Adewale Akorede, aka, Hayan, one of late Mohbad's friends has celebrated the singer's son as he clocks 11 months.

He shared a clip of how he celebrated Liam's birthday in a posted he made on on social media.

Hayan noted that he had not posted in a while because he had been very sad.

Late Mohbad's friend shares Liam's picture at 11month. Photo credit @hayan_empire/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Hayan says he missed Mohbad

In the caption of his post, he noted that he would continue to do his best for Liam in the absence of his late father.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The music act also mentioned that he missed his late friend a lot as he wished Liam a happy first birthday in advance.

This is not the first time that Hayan would be showing off his late friend's son, Liam. Late last year when he clocked eight-month, he took him for a photo shoot and shared adorable pictures of the little boy.

He is the only friend who has been standing with Wunmi, late Mohbad's widow after the singer died in his prime.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the clip shared by Mohbad's friend. Here are some of the comments below:

@blossom_heritage:

"It's takes a great man to raise a child."

@shubbiesclosette:

"I taught they said the lady is no where to be found. Enjoy Your Half Way To 1 Liam."

@_hadewura:

"My baby God's protection on you forever."

@modivathriftstore:

"Where is dat f00l that said Wunmi is no where to be found, na u go miss, na u them no go see 0lofo."

@triple_t_cookie:

"But this boy resemble Mohbad na… the people requesting for DNA are completely blind."

@bisola2642:

"God bless Wunmi as she called Hayan Uncle, if not Bukky Jesse go hold it again."

@iam_olorijide:

"Allah's protections on you cute Liam."

@olawaledurodola73:

"God will reward you my brother you're a good friend."

@starlight_kin:

"May God continue to protect them. I love how they're happy and so unbothered about social media ty'rants. God bless the real friends who were there before and after. Wunmi has victory already and Liam will grow to be highly blessed. No doubts."

@shandybim_couture:

"Thanks Ayahan."

@princesssiobhan4881:

"A true friend."

Pictures show Liam's resemblance to his dad

Legit.ng had reported that the video of Liam, the son of the late singer, Mohbad, was seen on social media.

In the clip, he was playing and smiling at the person having fun with him as he danced in the sweet video.

Liam was jumping happily on a sofa and the resemblance with his late father was so obvious.

Source: Legit.ng