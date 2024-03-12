Paul Okoye has made his grievances known on social media about the upcoming generation of youths in Nigeria

According to him, they like self-entitlement too much and the singer also noted that they would die of hunger if care is not taken

His post has generated reactions from fans in the comment section who aired their view about his post

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, aka, Rude Boy has stated his two cents about the new generations of Nigerian youths.

He noted that the greatest problem they are battling with is self-entitlement and it is hunger that would kill them if care is not taken.

The singer also noted that most of the youths are not yet ready for a change.

His post came a few weeks after he shared a message about a woman whom he helped but turned around to curse him.

The woman had reached out to the music act for money to buy blood for her ailing daughter and Rude Boy assisted her despite the fact that he had also been crying about the economic situation of the country.

The woman came again to beg for money and Okoye ignored her but she decided to rain curses on him.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@emekafranklin68:

"Dem no know you when you dey trek for Jos, no mind Dem Rudy."

@amosadoye:

"Make l asked am one question Rudy boy how many people are you feeding in Nigeria?"

@va.lentine9074:

"Kingrudy why nah, are you trying to tell us that you are rude. Oh come on bro, I Dey see danger."

@gbengaajetomobi:

"Not only that, cluelessness and gullibility in most."

@biggytayo:

"Make this bros rest nobody they eat grass and nobody is begging from you use your money to feed your family."

@b_solzofficial:

"Na why I nor the send some of una, una nor sabi talk. The same fans and masses make una blow, una go inturn dey talk as if without them una for they where una dey."

@ngozi_special_grace:

"Back to sender."

@uzainlag:

"Werey when we don made you finish. Nobody Dey beg you for money ode. Cry cry baby.'

@chinaza_asa:

"As u marry that small girl u come turn motivational speaker online."

@_syndyroyal:

"Self entitlement and ungrateful people."

