Adewale Akorede, one of the close aides of late singer Mohbad has taken to social media to share some cute pictures of the singer's son Liam as he clocks eight months.

In the picture collage, little Liam was wearing black trousers and a blue t-shirt while he took different poses to snap his picture. He also smiled as he played with his chain.

Mohbad's friend shares photos of his son.

Akorede wished him happy eight months anniversary in the captain of his post and he said he was happy to enjoy the company of the little boy.

Akorede showers prayer on Liam

The singer prayed to God for the resources to take good care of little Liam as he also prayed that God would make him a joy and pride to all Immolenization record labels.

Recall that Mohbad died in his prime at 27. His demise was followed by a lot of controversies as some people were arrested in connection to his death.

The singer's father insisted on DNA to ascertain the paternity of the singer's son but Wunmi, the widow of the late singer has not agreed to it.

See the post here:

Fans react to the pictures of Liam at 8 months

Reactions have trailed the photos of Liam as he clocks eight months. Here are some of the comments below.

@hoszkid_paid1112:

"Who talk say dem need DNA, omo Mohbad is back."

@estheroluwaseyi:

"Fun won pressure jor. Last slide pawon."

@azamonni_:

"Hayan you're a gift from God and a real friend, Lord see u through big boss."

@almirakelly32:

"Dec 12 happy birthday to me ..happy 8months old dear …whatever limit your father will not limit you ."

@temmiecakes_nmore:

"Thanks for your fatherly love.... Liam our prince charming, keep growing in his grace."

@aderonke_1105:

"My big Liam."

@doluwapelumi:

"Awwn see handsome Liam, God will bless your new age."

@badboy_milli001:

"Mat he days be long."

@tife_classic19:

"His name is light, he's a boy. Happy 8months our top member."

@anike_empire_collection:

"Who pls you my baby yee ."

Patoranking says people didnt pay attention to Mohbad's lyrics

Legit.ng had reported that Patoranking had stated while granting an interview that people didn't pay attention to the lyrics of Mohbad, if not, he might not have died so early.

The singer stressed that it was important for people to pay attention to the lyrics of a singer.

He also talked about his music and he said he sings in pidgin so that a lot of people can identify with his songs.

Source: Legit.ng