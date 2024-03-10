Portable and his first wife are warming up for the singer's birthday which is coming up during the week

Bewaji shared a video of the photo shoot they had in preparing for his birthday as she said she can't wait to mark it in a special way

They both wore matching traditional aso oke with lovely big beads while Portable used gold and black fashionable walking to pose

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, and his first wife, Bewaji have done a photo shoot ahead of the birthday of the singer which is coming up on Tuesday, March 12.

The lovebirds were seen wearing traditional aso oke made into iro and buba for Bewaji while Portable made his own into a sleeveless agbada.

Portable and Bewaji love up for birthday photo shoot. Photo credit @omobewaji_ewetomi

Source: Instagram

Bewaji says she loves Portable

In the caption of his post, Bewaji who is now a shop owner proclaimed love for her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She also said that she can't wait to celebrate his birthday. She prayed that the new year would bring him good things.

Singer Portable has always shown off his first wife. He has fought with some his baby mamas and warned them not to compete with this woman.

See the post here:]

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the photo shoot of Portable and his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@adufez_artistry:

"Naa only Bewaji fit snap couple picture with am. Others are accomplice. Lesson leant, do not marry somebody's husband."

@darasapparel:

"Some of my gender are just useless image una dey see man carry one person for head and una go still dey open leg for am dey say na my husband, na dat alafin wife own go worst make we dey watch."

@sugar.geh:

"And that is how it should be your wife should make you look like the best husband in the world ,if Bewaji was not making him look like that this girls no go dey open their legs dey born like fowl up and down, you look so beautiful."

@giftty_onyekachi:

"The only wife we know."

@queen_ssharon:

"Someone should check on. If okiki did not kiss me I will."

@adufez_artistry:

"Ashabi simple, Queen Danny and other unknown left the room."

@babyluvgram:

"My people."

@littlebaby_rr:

"Na main wife be this the rest just dey help her share husband and them fit send them away. anytime."

@r_fkiddies23:

"Happy birthday to your man your smile is contagious."

@plussizethriftsbyolori:

"Some women are just totally uzeles, see as man Dey flaunt a particular woman you go still open leg for the same man born."

Portable says Bewaji suffered with him

Legit.ng had reported that Portable has shared how his first wife came into his life by taking care of him.

The Zazu crooner noted that though he had other women, they knew his wife is the first in his palace.

Portable narrated how Bewaji suffered with him and in return, he took care of her.

Source: Legit.ng