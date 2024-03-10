Bolu Balogun, the first son of Wizkid and his first baby mama, Shola Ogudu has showered prayer on his mother as the world marks Mother's Day

A clip of their conversion was seen on social media where he prayed that her mother would eat the fruit of her labour

He also prayed that all her petitions would be granted by God as he wished her a happy Mother's Day celebration

Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife Balogun, whom he had with Shola Ogudu has warmed the hearts of netizens with the conversation he had with his mother.

In the post circulating online, the 13-year-old boy praye for his mother specially on Mother's. He sent a message to his mother while she was making a recording about Mother's Day.

He wished her a happy Mother's Day and prayed that she would eat the fruits of her labour.

Wizkid first son, Bolu, prays for his mom on Mother's Day. Photo credit @o.oluwanishola

Source: Instagram

Bolu showers more prayer on mother

Praying further, the boy who dotes on his brothers made another request to God that all the wishes of his mother would come to pass.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Wizkid's son also prayed that God would bless all his mother lay her hands upon. Although Wizkid and his baby mama, Shola are not together, the 'Ojuelegba' crooner has been fulfilling his responsibility to his son,

He took him on a shopping spree last year and showed him off to Tony Elumelu during his mother's burial.

See the post here

How fans reacted to the clip

Reactions have the prayer made by Wizkid's son. Here are some of the comments below:

@hauwa_garko:

"One of the many joy of motherhood/parenthood is birth another human, selflessly care for them and watch them flourish. What a valuable addition to the world. Welldone to her, raising a child is a lot of work."

@e_wealth1:

"This is beautiful. God bless you."

@sanyaolufunmilayo_o:

"She raised a king."

@ameeenah_12:

" Thi sis lovely."

@suaveskin.co:

"Sweet sonshine."

@rikkyflefle:

"If nah spohia post this thing now, internet go break say she dey look for attention… god bless all the amazing mothers out there and happy Mother’s Day."

@charishannah4:

"This one no go church he use prayer cover."

@thegirlodm:

"This Bolu will be a very gentle soul."

@bellsmin:

"Amen to his prayers."

@e_wealth1:

"This is beautiful. God bless you both."

Bolu and his mother go on date

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid's first son, Bolu, and his mother went on a mother-and-son date.

They first went for Thanksgiving in church and ended up on a date.

In the video posted by the single mother, they both wore traditional outfits to church and on their date,

They were treated to a buffet at a lovely restaurant. They had a great time together and Tife rewarded her with a peck on her cheeks .

Source: Legit.ng