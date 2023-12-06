The video of Liam, son of late singer Mohbad has been sighted online where he was playing

In the recording, the little boy was smiling at the person having fun with him as he dances

He was jumping happily on a sofa and the resemblance between him and his father was obvious

Liam, the son of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba professionally known as Mohbad is growing older by the day.

The video of the cute boy where he was playing on the sofa has surfaced on social media. In the clip, he was smiling at the person who was entertaining him.

The clip shows that Wunmi, his mother, has been doing a good job of taking good care of him after his father died.

Liam resembles his late father in new video

In the recording, Liam looks so much like his late father, and fans had to take to the comment section to share their opinions about the resemblance.

Recall that the singer died in his prime a few months ago. There have been a lot of back and forth about his unfortunate death and the late singer's father had insisted on getting a DNA done to ascertain the paternity of the child.

A lot of celebrities have stepped in and tried to ensure that justice is served in the singer's case. A few even offered to foot the bill for the DNA test.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of late Mohbad's son

Reactions have trailed the video where Liam, son of late Mohbad was sighted playing. Here are some of the comments below.

