One of the new music videos of Nigerian singer, Small Doctor has been sighted on social media and it has generated mixed reactions from fans

In the clip, the Fuji artiste stated that high fashion fits better when some people wear them and some people are richer than others

Many stated that he was referring to Portable who wore Rahman Jago's N720k new design a few days ago and posted pictures on social media

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Temitope, aka, Small Doctor has released a new music video about high fashion. In the clip, the fuji artist talked about how high fashion fits some people more than others.

He also noted that some people are richer than others. Also, many can wear clothes that would sit well on their bodies than others.

Small Doctor slams Portable in new song. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@iam_smalldoctor

Fans say Small Doctor taunted Portable

Some social media users stated that the singer was taking a swipe at his colleague, Portable who flaunted new clothes recently.

Portable had posted some designer clothes made by Rahman Jago known as High Fashion.

After seeing Small Doctor's video, they blasted him for making fun of Portable.

Recall that the two singers have not been on good terms for a while now. Small Doctor had stated that he advised Portable to do body wash before launching his music career but the advice didn't go down well with Portable who slammed Small Doctor for it.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the song sang by Small Doctor. Here are some of the comments below:

@tolivo_0:

"Who’s small doctor? Never heard that name before."

@bholex_:

"If we talk say portable bigger than you now una go dey sunkun."

@qtsharbie:

"So someone can’t sing in peace again without y’all finding faults ,Nawa ooo,una automatically believe e is shading portable,Nawa."

@.aminu:

"Haha., how una know he was referring to Portable."

@alubarikaboy:

"But he don record the song before portable balabulu high fashion photo na."

@umar__l__fariq:

"Person talk say portable high fashion be like amotekun uniform."

@officially_oluwafemi:

"So perosn no fit sing in peace now."

@callme___innocentt:

"Na like only 7% get sense out of everyone wey dey this comment section.. shey una know since when he dun record the song, before they even shoot video sef.. before they go upload the song and before they can approve the song for release. Abeg no be 3 or 4 days ago portable just posted himself rocking highfashion? Make una dey try use una sense nah."

@laterah_manny007:

"Werey no sabi sing anything day follow small singer up and down."

@missyfabby:

"He enter , but na u first find trouble o."

Portable slams Small Doctor

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had dragged his fellow singer, Small Doctor as he called him online.

He accused him of beefing his glory and he rained insults on him.

The video was made after Portable was stoned with bottles in Agege a few days after he reconciled with Small Doctor.

