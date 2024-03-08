A man has caused quite a stir on social media as he celebrated getting uninterrupted power supply in Aba

Showing off his blocked fridge, the Aba resident funnily lamented that "they want to wound him with light"

Mixed reactions trailed his display as some people knocked him for wasting electricity being supplied

An Aba resident has celebrated enjoying uninterrupted power supply in his community for five straight days.

A video of the man rejoicing over the light development in a funny way was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv.

He said it has been five days of non-stop light. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

@gossipmilltv's video stirred massive reactions on social media. The unidentified male resident hailed Abia State Governor Alex Otti for the improvement of the power supply in his community.

He showed how blocked his fridge was and took out a drink which was in it.

Since the set up of a 188MW geometric power plant in Abia, residents have been in a jubilation mood.

Mixed reactions trailed the man's funny lamentation

warriednut said:

"People they give light to boost the state economy and to attract investors. my governor dy build flyovers . I nor know wetin him wan attract."

metro_blog said:

"Assuming we get better president shey the fridge for dey filled up with that drink by now."

graceybecky_clothing said:

"There is constant light ooo unlike before… sometimes I will come back home and see light till the next day. Not 247 light but the man Dey try.

"Fixing road back-to-back."

wendypeterschere said:

"If we didn’t get it right in the country, I’m proud Abians like me got it right for once in ages."

dozzybreezy said:

"Make Una thank God for me! I am from Abia State, we have the best Governor!!!"

nailsby_peiqui said:

"I thought they said they're not affected by this Tinunbu regime, why him fridge come empty like that?"

d_realsparkamani said:

"Illiteracy. Regulate your freezer, or turn the damm thing off. There is practically nothing inside."

onome_bae_ said:

"Human being na bcox no b prepaid meter una for learn how to regulate fridge..! Rada rada Nigerians ehhhh."

Source: Legit.ng