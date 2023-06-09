Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now fired back at his senior colleague, Small Doctor

Recall that Small Doctor claimed the beginning of his issue with Portable was when he advised him to do a body wash

In a new video, Portable called out Small Doctor and claimed he once begged him for money, he also said black is beautiful

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has once again made headlines for calling out his colleague, Small Doctor.

The Zazu Zeh crooner fired back at the Omo Better artiste who had revealed the origin of their issue in a recent interview.

Portable wasted no time in responding to Small Doctor’s claims by also dragging him.

The controversial singer described Small Doctor as someone with lost glory before going ahead to recount how he once asked him for $100.

“Egbon Adugbo wey dey beg money, e still dey advise me, collect my $100.”

Not stopping there, Portable added that upon all of Small Doctor’s ‘body washing’, all of his body is burnt. The Zazu crooner added that black is beautiful.

He also said that Small Doctor should continue to bleach his body while he continues to bag ambassadorial deals.

Netizens react as Portable claps back at Small Doctor

Read what some netizens had to say about Portable’s reply to Small Doctor below:

fashion_magicblog:

“In this life just try to avoid portable...he is not a bad person but just avoid him.”

oliveromoredia;

“He didn't even wait one hour before responding. Just avoid Portable for your mental health.”

leaddvskincare:

“Who is saying black isn't beautiful? All he is saying is that you should clean up,glow and smell nice!”

bebe_.n:

“I can't wait for speed darlington and portable's own beef.”

I.tobiloba:

“Portable go use black and white filter as Small Doctor don advise am to use body wash.”

lizzyofblaze:

“Black is beautiful but you use filter.”

sezekwesili:

“They're asking you to take a bath not bleach your skin.”

tonia.gram_:

“E no get artist wey never beg portable for money.”

ugochee25:

“but looking at him, can't wrap my mind around how he has ladies having kids for him. How they gon stare at his face and still.......”

kabuchimichaels:

“Imagine advising someone to bleach there skin so they could "fit" in ... Naaa.. you can't make these things up ... The brain washing is ever lasting. God have mercy on Africa.”

oyins_luxurybags:

I laughed so hard. Portable mouth no good.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Portable is the king of clapbacks... Argue with phone abeg.”

kweentimah:

“You can never keep secret with this guy.”

titilayo_crystal:

“I listened to small doctor and honestly he's right. you don't have to be a tout to control the streets especially when it comes to music all the king of the streets had a connection with the street but not in a troubled way portable choose they all gave us drama to keep us entertained but they were not dirty, they were not trouble makers yet they controlled the streets. make Portable go look for sense abeg.”

obaloluwa;

“Avoid portable if you no wan enter room carry bucket dey cry.”

