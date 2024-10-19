Wizkid has made history amid his feud with his colleague Davido after he released a single from his soon-to-be-released album

The singer released Piece of My Heart, featuring American singer Brent Faiyaz, on October 18, 2024

The song reportedly had all of 1.016 million streams on its first day on Spotify NG, beating Asake, Rema, and Burna Boy

Controversial singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has recorded a laudable feat amid his feud with his colleague, Davido.

Legit.ng had reported that details about Wizkid's song, Piece of My Heart, had emerged online after it was released on 18th October 2024.

Wizkid's fans rejoice over his feat.

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the song was said to have recorded 1.016 million views on its first day of streaming on Spotify NG.

Wizkid's song beats Asake, Burna Boy

In the post, it was stated that Piece of My Heart did better than Wizkid's feature with Asake, Burna Boy's 'Higher', Rema & Shallipopi's Benin Boys and some other songs on their first day of stream.

Piece of My Heart is one of the songs off the Grammy Award winner's most anticipated album, Morayo, which will be released on November 22, 2024.

See the post here:

Fans react as Wizkid's song makes history

Reactions have trailed the post about Wizkid's song. Here are some of the comments below:

@jordan_of_lagos:

"Greatest of all time."

@b.i.g_o.v.y:

"Yes that’s my popsy doings."

@nasty__gee__:

"Davido never in life be in list seh."

@slim_yussod:

"Go check YouTube stream too."

@flexy_100:

"Me self personally I never stream any wiz song like this in a day before I don play for like 700 times today."

@wizkidscene:

"We are the biggest fan base in Africa."

@big_eazi2020:

"Don’t play with big wiz the biggest in world."

@queen____martina:

"Use am play first."

Daniel Regha reacts to Wizkid's song

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had shared his opinion about Wizkid's latest song Piece of My Heart, and he advised fans about it.

He said Wizkid has not evolved, and verses one and two of the song sounded the same. He noted that it was Afrobeats, which the singer said he was no longer doing.

Daniel Regha noted that Wizkid was not pushing his pen because he knew his fans would accept anything he released.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng