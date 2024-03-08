Victor AD has generated reactions after he was spotted in a studio working on his new song 'Eye Clear' where he featured Bella Shmurda

Many slammed him for remixing Oristefemi's song with the same title and similar lyrics and beat

They taunted Victor AD not to say that people did not pave the way for him later on in life if the song became a hit

Nigerian singer, Victor Adere, aka, Victor AD seemed not to be enjoying the support of some music lovers after they saw him in the studio working.

In a video that was sighted online, Victor AD was working on a new song in the studio. The music is titled 'Eyes Clear'. Many accused him of sampling Oristefemi's song with the same title.

Fans dig out Oristefemi's song

After the new music sung by Victor AD where he featured Mohbad's best friend, Bella Shmurda was heard. They dug up Oristefemi's song with the same title.

Many stated that the two songs looked too similar and they threw many questions at Bella Shmurda. Some taunted him and said he shouldn't say no one paved the way for him later on.

Victor AD reacts

Reacting to the outrage on social media over his new single, he slammed his critics and said they should shut up. He noted that noting concern waving way for others and his new song.

Recall that the subject of paving the way for artists was started by Eedris Abdulkareem who said in an interview saying he sacrificed a lot for many Nigerian singers.

Many artists including Burna Boy, Jawon, and Odumodu Blvck have reacted to the assertion.

How fans reacted to the new music

Reactions have trailed the new song sang by Bella Shmurda after fans compared it with Oriste Femi's song. Here are some of the comments below:

@Updateboyx:

"Why you no kuku ft ORITSE femi ? No be when him go enter podcast una go say e dey talk too much o."

@Oballolu:

"You remix oritse femi song??"

@boyeworld:

"If Oritshe femi na lousy person ehn he suppose dey explain for podcast by now."

@sodiqskull:

"lol why u carry person song ft another person ."

@Hibrohadey1:

"I hope u don give credit to the original owner of the."

@jeztersound:

"It is called inspiration sir nothing pave way here but if na elon money u de find it’s understandable ."

@yorubahd_boy:

"But victor Ad or Bella never come out come talk anything about pave way, why you come talk thing like this?"

@Yopstudios_:

"Funny thing be say, he no even tag him for the inspiration."

@victor_adere:

"Oga die that alignment! Wetin come bring pave way for this conversation now?"

@Remmzor__:

"You sample or you no sample ?"

Victor AD speaks on working with Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Victor AD has opened up about working with Davido.

According to him, the time he worked with the 'Timeless' crooner was the most challenging in his life and career.

He wondered why Davido was not following him on social media even though there was no bad blood between them.

