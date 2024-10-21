A Nigerian man shared a video of a Peugeot 504 car which looks clean and appears to be in very good shape

A Nigerian man shared an interesting video showing off a nice-looking Peugeot 504 car.

The car still looks clean and beautiful and also in good shape as could be seen in the viral clip.

Peugeot 504 that looks neat. Photo credit: TikTok/@cade_thecarguy.

Source: TikTok

The video was posted by Cadethecarguy and caught the attention of netizens who are lovers of Peugeot 504.

In the video, he drove the Peugeot 504 around to show his audience that it was still in good shape.

He also showed the interiors which look clean. The car used to be one of the most popular cars in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of 504 car

@Lagos Ghana Play said:

"1963 Mercedes Benz in Ikeja driven by 2 30-year-olds. See men in their 50s in 2021 BMW and Range giving them thumbs up. The whole road was pressed."

@DrMax101 said:

"Wait until you see my 1978 VW beetle."

@real_GHOST said:

"Vintage cars are for classy men."

@Slenderman said:

"Rich men drive new cars normal people drive old cars but the wealthy drive vintage cars."

@Auce_Nwa_Agu Uchechiukwu said:

"Where can I get a vintage car? Even if nah abandoned one I go fix am."

@chetachi said:

"I will take this car over Lexus 330."

@Favour Onyekpa said:

"The only car my dad is madly in love with. Drives it all the time and refuses to change it for another."

@will parfitt said:

"This one no pass 200k."

Lady takes care of her car

In a related story, a lady said she started maintaining and pampering her car after she heard the price of a new one

The lady said she had bought the 2010 Toyota Corolla car at the cost of N5.2 million in 2023, but the price has changed

She told her followers that she heard the same car is now being sold for between N7 million and N8 million in Nigeria

