Nigerian singer Portable became another topic of discussion online after an outfit he wore recently

The street pop act was ecstatic about the new designs he got from Rahman Jago and took to social media to make a fuss about it

However, netizens quickly spotted an abnormality in the musician’s posture, stirring up hilarious takes

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, has attracted massive backlash online following his recent post.

The street pop act caught the attention of many with the style he posed in his new pictures.

Portable flaunts Rahman Jago’s prints. Credit: @portablebaby, @rahman_jago

Source: Instagram

Glammed in one of the exquisite designs from renowned Nigerian stylist Rahman Jago, Portable left his fans in stitches with how he showed off his attire.

Zazu was putting on a printed two-piece top and short outfit with a red Nike canvas and a hat to match, but the position of his legs in the pictures made his clothes appear like a long Buba gown.

See the pictures below:

Reactions trail Portable’s pictures

Legit.ng compiled the hot takes below:

cruise_generation:

"I first think say na iro and buba portable wear."

_josephmomodu:

"Good looks no kuku consyn u, but if na GRACE, make dem leave am for you."

bamidola_:

"Waka jeje, make you no jam agbak."

frosh_eleniyan01:

"Even rahman jago no go wan repost this one."

aduke_luxury_store:

"High fashion be like akube for Omolalomi’s body. 10/10 minus everything!!"

kemmie__kemm:

"This complete go buy house for epe don’t play wit my fav."

djspicey:

"O por seh Tony tony tony montana of sango , street don jazzy."

hoeshagee_blog:

"Cloth wey fit everybody e reach your turn you turn am to low fashion."

tryyhef:

"@portablebaeby abeg delete this picture no make audio mark see this n vex carry your music go top 9abi kini eleyi @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi why you advise your husband before e post this."

