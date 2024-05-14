Nigerian celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut has reacted to an old prophecy that was made about him by a seer

On his Instagram page, the socialite shared a video of the prophecy that had to do with him winning souls

The celebrity blogger’s reaction to what was said about him drew a series of interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian celebrity blogger Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle aka Tunde Ednut has shared his thoughts on a prophecy that was shared about him.

A Nigerian woman, Bright Ndibunwa, who goes by @Brighttheseer on TikTok, made a video where she opened up on what she claimed God revealed to her about Tunde Ednut.

Tunde Ednut reacts to prophecy about him. Photos: @mazitundeednut, @brighttheseer

Source: Instagram

In the video, she noted that the celebrity blogger is an evangelist who was created by God to win souls. Not stopping there, she added that he would also become very rich in 19 months but he needed to pray.

In her words:

“This is the Nigerian entertainment prophecy as the lord told me, Tunde Ednut is an evangelist, he’s created to do the work of God and win souls. In the next 19 months, he’s going to be very rich but he should pray for life.”

Tunde Ednut reacts to prophecy

Tunde Ednut shared the video on his page and explained his thoughts in the caption. He seemed very pleased with what was said about him. In his words:

“Me, I like my own Oo! My own no bad Ooo! I claim it in Jesus name. VeryDarkMan own na boil dem say go full him yansh. Make I use this one hold body. AMEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEN!!! Call me Evangelist Tunde Ednut… I will soon release my POWERS!!!”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Tunde Ednut prophecy

Read what some social media users had to say about the video below:

endylight1:

“Evangelist Tunde of God bless Africa ministry .”

naigbo_:

“My oga Tunde wey dey busy dey win yarsh up and down . God bless Africa indeed .”

dr_godwin:

“Because she want you to Post her videos we understand the Trick.”

lingeriebytemmy:

“Na only entertainers she dey see vision for.”

Black_caramel_001:

“Evangelist Dey post God bless Africa ooo mummy.”

Officialdtwinz:

“At this point it is safe to say this woman is a content creator .”

Richie_luxury_hairs:

“This woman is not serious .”

herodaniels:

“Evangelist Tunde! No wonder you’re always praying for people “ God bless…””

Ladyjasminec:

“The name of his church will be “God Bless Africa Church Of All Nations” head quarters will be South Africa ! Thank you.”

Source: Legit.ng