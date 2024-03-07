Nigerian superstar musician Wikzid recounted the times he worked with his colleague Burna Boy

The Made in Lagos crooner noted that it was always an extraordinary experience to join crafts with the Grammy winner

Buttressing on the extent of their friendship and partnership, The Holla At Your Boy breakout star revealed that they were family

Nigerian music superstar Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, best known as Wizkid, has addressed the type of camaraderie he has with his colleague Burna Boy.

The Ojuelegba hitmaker recounted the couple of times they worked together to feed their fans with sensational club bangers.

Wizkid call Burna Boy family. Credit: @wizkid, @burnaboy

Wizkid mentioned in an interview that they first agreed to work on a project while Burna Boy was recording his fourth studio album "African Giant."

Wiz reflected on his drunken state upon entering the studio, where he and Burna stumbled over the music.

The Star Boy executive continued by referring to the City Boy crooner as family, and he added that when two talented individuals are together, incredible music is sure to be made.

The two music icons have given their fans two hit singles, 'Ginger' (2020) and 'B. D'OR' (2022)

See the interview below:

Netizens react to Wizkd's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Deyvxxd_:

"2 great people gave birth to Ginger and Ballon D’or classic records."

@Big7Record:

"Burna really gave him a hit."

@Precious5250:

"But wizkid has never called Davido great artist it seems wiz is more closer to burna than davido."

@realhandsome_55:

"It’s now a normal routine if the person doing interviews doesn’t mention burnaboy name this days the interview is not complete."

@DennisM:

@Olujay97:

"A whole Wizkid knows Burna has been in this game since but had some barriers. He didn't mock him by calling him New Cat but nah that Corner Bam way no get song way him write by himself dey call Burnaboy New Cat. Nah God go pvnish him and him Bingos."

