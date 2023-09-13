Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda broke his silence on the devastating loss of his closest companion and colleague, Mohbad

In the wake of the heart-wrenching news, Bella took to social media to share his struggle in processing the shocking news

He revealed that he was on his third bottle in an attempt to relieve the overwhelming pain, as he dropped a cryptic message

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has spoken out over the tragic and heartbreaking death of his best friend and fellow artist, Mohbad.

While the tragic news went viral, Bella moved to social media to express how he struggled to cope with the shock, implying that he sought solace in alcohol.

He mentioned he was on his third bottle to relieve his anguish and misery. However, his mysterious remark raised questions about Mohbad's premature death.

Bella wrote:

"What goes around will surely come around."

Bella Shmurda grieving over Mobad sparks concerns

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from netizens below:

abimbolafunmilola83:

"Plssss people shld check on bella,it's going."

ak_slide:

"I really feel for him. Bella you’ve done your best."

dkings_wears_001:

"We need you to enter studio to tell us what happen for the couple of years please."

presh_shuga.7:

"Please was he poisoned by someone or himself. Omo if I no no the truth I no sure say I go fit rest May God grant him the peace he never had."

mchl_olsyo:

"3rd bottle no go add for wetin Dey ground already Bobo yii…. I know it’s not easy to lose one’s."

ade.richie001:

"E talk am in his song, what goes around turns around my ngga."

phaithy35:

"Omo make una help us chk on the Bella too o."

ohbaby_1233:

"Karma is real and will backlash on whoever is behind the death of our light…. Rest well mohbad you have peace now I’m sure."

angelascott1999:

"What goes around will surely comes aroundomo na person kill dah guy ."

Cubana Chiefpriest shares videos of Mohbad’s last show

Cubana Chiefpriest joined the list of top personalities to mourn the passing of the upcoming star Mohbad.

The socialite took to social media to reminisce on the last moments he shared with the musician at his just concluded show in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Sharing videos and pictures of their good time at his concert, Chiefpriest spoke on the painful mystery of life and death while expressing shock at the viral news.

Source: Legit.ng