Odumodu Blvck is latest celebrity to express displeasure at some of the videos from Eedris Abdulkareem's recent interview

The rapper, in a recent outburst, stated that no one paved the way for Wizkid, Burna Boy, or any other artiste

Odumodu Blvck's post comes after Eedris Adbulkareem bragged about how he paved the way for current leading artists

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem's recent interview has been met with different comments from stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry.

Fast-rising rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodu Blvck, is the latest celebrity to clap back at the veteran rapper.

Odumodu Blvck says Eedris Abdulkareem is attempting to claim 'God's glory.' Credit: @odumodublvck @abdulkareemeedriis

Source: Instagram

Odumodu Blvck says only God paves the way

In a recent outburst via his X handle, the rapper asserted that no one paved the way for Wizkid, Burna Boy, or any artistes.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Odumodu Blvck stated that anyone bragging to have paved the way for others attempting to claim “God’s glory.”

According to the rapper, the hard work and determination of Wizkid and Burna Boy were the reasons behind their success.

He stressed that while artistes can inspire each other, only God can pave the way to success.

Odumodu wrote:

“Everybody dey claim pave the way. Everybody trynna claim God’s glory. None of you n*ggas paved the way for no one. Nobody paved the way for Wizkid or Burna. They hustled. All of us get our individual struggles and realities. "Inspired? Yes. Paved the way? That’s God. No human being in the history of music has paved the way for Odumodublvck. That’s God. So tomorrow make no OG come dey talk say e paved way for me, cause bros, you were not there when I was in the deng! So keep quiet sir.”

See his tweet below:

Below is an old video of Odumodu Blvck insisting no one paved the way for anyone in the music industry

See another tweet from Odumodu below

Odumodu's tweet comes as a response to a video of rapper Eedris Abdulkareem claiming he paved the way for Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and other Nigerian artists.

Eddy Remedy claims Eedris Abdulkareem is treacherous

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Eddy Montana or Eddy Remedy, broke his decade-long silence on social media about the defunct D’Remedies music group.

Eddy reacted to Eedris' claim about being behind D’Remedies group and their hit song, Shakomo.

He also recounted how he was the one who made Eedris a member of D'Remedies.

Source: Legit.ng