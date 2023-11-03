Young Nigerian singer Victor AD has finally cleared the air surrounding his alleged beef with ace Afrobeat star Davido

The Edo state-born singer recently shared during an interview how his time working with Davido has been the most challenging period of his career

Victor AD also revealed why Davido isn't following him on social media even though there's no bad blood between them

Young Afrobeat singer Victor Eugenie Adere, aka Victor AD, recently shared during an interview the most challenging period of his music career.

He noted that working with Davido on the song "I Tire" was quite challenging for him because of circumstances that were actually beyond either of them's control.

Victor AD finally reveals the truth about the song Jowo. Photo credit: @victoradere/@davido

Source: Instagram

Victor, during his interview, also spoke about the perceived altercation between him and the OBO that was wildly reported in 2021.

Victor AD spills the truth about Jowo

The young Afrobeat singer noted during his chat with Naija FM that he wasn't the one who wrote Jowo as it was alleged online a while back.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also shared why he could not debunk the rumour earlier than he did, which led to why Davido unfollowed him on all his social media handles.

Watch Victor AD's interview as he speaks about his relationship with Davido:

See the reactions the interview stirred online

Here are some of the comments that Victor's interview pulled online:

@boywestomoba12:

"Don miss dis guy swr."

lakesite_cito:

"There is boy that have sweet voice he just drop is freestyle the lyrice is very hot please help us repost him @mies_ayo one ❤️ naija FM."

@Mudi_Vibes:

"But na you dey put gas on this matter that year o, I remember."

@Big____Tee:

"Funny enough, this jowo is like the biggest song on the album and it didn’t even go far AD head strong o."

@Jujuboi___:

"No wonder Abu go dey find David up and down. Nah this David Abu go dey find Like say money lost. He think say David no get better thing to do With time. Wallahi, koni dafun Abu."

@Flore_alphonsus:

"Davido is truly unavailable, dem no Dey see am."

@richlifechiraq:

"Una for Twitter with fake news useless people."

Victor AD splashes cash on boy who washed his car in traffic

Legit.ng recalls a report about a viral video of Victor AD giving where he was seen giving a young boy who washed his car in traffic wads of cash.

Victor shared a video of a young boy he saw in traffic who helped him wash his car.

In response, Victor handsomely rewarded the young man while encouraging him to stay focused and continue to believe that his dreams were valid.

Source: Legit.ng