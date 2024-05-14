A beautiful Nigerian private jet attendant has taken to TikTok to share a glimpse of her life while at work

In an intriguing video, she showed off herself at her workplace getting the jet ready before the captain arrives at the airport

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many expressing their desires to secure her kind of job

A rich Nigerian lady who works as a private jet attendant has gone viral after posting a new video via her TikTok page.

In the video, she also addressed those querying her about her major source of income after seeing the costly car she drove to work with.

Flight attendant shares glimpse into her life at workplace Photo credit: @airhostess_vlog/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Flight attendant prepares private jet for work

In a video, the lady identified as @airhostess_vlog on TikTok showed fans how she prepares the private jet and gets it ready for work ahead of the captain's arrival.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The woman who owns an expensive car also addressed those who have been probing to know her salary range as a flight attendant.

"POV: You are a rich private jet attendant. Most of you have been asking me is it this private jet work that gave you money to buy your car? A lot of things about this flight attendant job I have been getting your questions," she said in part.

Reactions trail video of rich flight attendant

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@jovy_faith asked:

"Hello ma I really want to be a air hostess must I have a college degree for it?"

@mimi_lawrence_ said:

"Is your company not buying another jet? I am looking for a job."

@The_Bimms asked:

"Does anyone have this connection should connect me please."

@favour onome wrote:

"If you work in a place with opportunity you will meet people that matters in society am a living proof."

@Stephanie said:

"The girls that get it really get it."

@Ola bambam said:

"Good morning what are the things one needs to do to become a flight attendant."

@MzKC asked:

"Why work any job when you can work in the midst of luxury and abundance?"

@NdulakaEzinne added:

"Pls love is your company employing ,I have my license already."

Watch the video below:

Flight attendant poses in private jet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a flight attendant who enjoys international trips in private jets shared how she bagged the huge job.

In a video, she shared a throwback of how she started and her success story.

Source: Legit.ng