Afrobeats superstar Davido has reacted to an indirect shade Buju BNXN slung at him on social media.

Earlier today, Buju used the X-platform (formerly Twitter) to promote his new signee. Ola, an X-user, took a dig at him by stating that his new artist was not very skilled.

However, Buju lambasted him, calling him an idiot. He also stated that this particular tweep's music idol, who happened to be Davido, was not a great artist either.

In his words:

"Knowing your fave, you're not supposed to speak on anything regarding music. Fem."

Buju using the slang FEM originated by the DMW boss, gave netizens an idea of who he was referring to.

Meanwhile, the tweep's DP had Davido's picture. Some of the Afrobeats fans took out on Buju for the statement he made.

Following that, Davido reportedly took to the X-platform to erase a tweet he made in April 2023 about the Kenkele singer.

In the tweet, he disclosed that he had collaborated with Buju on a "classic song". He also mentioned that they planned to release it soon. Deleting the tweet gave fans the impression that the Unavailable hitmaker was no longer interested in the project.

In response to this new development, Buju defended himself and explained that he originally wrote the song and would drop it when he was ready to.

