Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel Afeare, best known as Israel DMW, shed light on the drama between him and his in-laws

The entertainment hype man disclosed that his ex-wife, Sheila Courage, always involved her parents in their affairs

Isreal said it got so bad that his in-laws advised their daughter to relocate to Abuja when their misunderstanding started

Israel DMW has opened up about how his in-laws treated him when he tried to settle his misunderstanding with his ex-wife, Sheila.

Recall that the entertainment hype man and his wife have been in a series of back-and-forth over their dissolved marriage.

Isreal DMW lambasts in-laws. Credit: @isrealdmw, @sheila.courage

Source: Instagram

A snippet from his recent interview with media personality Daddy Freeze revealed that Sheila’s parents were not nice to him when he came to beg them over their daughter.

He mentioned that his in-laws took decisive matters in his marriage and encouraged their daughter to leave his house during their misunderstanding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking further, he stated that his wife’s parents wanted to use a judge who was their neighbour against him in court, but he had to file a petition to change the judge.

See the clip below:

Internet users share their take on Isreal DMW’s in-law matter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

freesmoker1':

"She never loved him she only used him as elevator to the top she just an opportunist may God save us wey never Marty cos OMO I dey fear like."

uc_success:

"Chia the thing really pain Israel and we are not about to stop hearing him."

dahcoochiehub:

"Israel move on!!! It’s obvious you were the pro’’blem in that marriage! How can I watch you come online everyday to ins’ult my mom and you say you want the marriage to work?? Shelia really tried oo."

officialzabel:

"Awwww Israel still loves her …. That time they had this ups and down was their trying time , it comes b4 or after marriage. T

"The way out of such tribulation is staying strong together. Plus the wife in question probably wasn’t ready for marriage yet at the time .she hadn’t decided or discovered what she truly wanted,"

adanne____:

"Women rant too,grant interviews etc..let him rant abeg..when he is done,he will be fine..I don’t know why you people are insulting him..e no even concern us."

fassycommunications:

"When you dey lock her outside and instruct gateman not to open door. Why she no go involve parents? Oga it is not all about money. Do you respect her."

Isreal DMW's wife complains about his bedroom skills

Davido's logistics manager made another shocking confession about his crashed marriage with ex-wife Sheila Courage.

During an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, he revealed that his ex-wife once complained about his bedroom tactics.

He, however, noted that he was surprised when Sheila, whom he married as an untouched woman, complained that he wasn't satisfying her in bed.

Source: Legit.ng