Davido's aide and logistics manager, Isreal DMW, continues to call his estranged wife, Sheila, out on social media

In a recent video, Isreal DMW joined popular OAP Daddy Freeze on his Instagram Live, where he talked about how he used to treat Sheila like a queen

During the chat, Isreal revealed that he learnt how to treat a woman from his boss, Davido, noting that the singer hates when a lady gets maltreated or molested

Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, the logistics manager of singer Davido, recently made some stirring revelations about his boss and his caring approach to how a woman should be treated.

The music star aide shared this revelation during an Instagram Live session with famous media socialite Daddy Freeze.

Isreal DMW revealed that he learnt how to treat a woman from his boss, Davido. Photo credit: @isrealdmw/@davido/@sheila.courage

Source: Instagram

He talked about his estranged wife and how she used to slam him for being too soft and caring. Isreal revealed how Sheila used to tell him that she wants him to be harder and stronger at enforcing his will on her.

Isreal shares how Davido pampers his woman

Afeare noted that whenever she made such comments, he always turned them down because he learned how to treat a woman from his boss, Davido.

The logistics manager revealed that his boss hates it when a woman gets maltreated or molested by a man.

He further noted that Davido loves to pet and pamper his woman, which is one of the things he learned from him.

Isreal's recent comments came hours after he went on IG to lay heavy curses on his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

Watch an excerpt of Isreal DMW's session with Daddy Freeze:

Netizens react to Isreal's comment about Davido

Here are some of the comments that trailed Isreal DMW's comment:

@mestinbabe:

"Isreal is still in love."

@iamapeculiarwoman:

"Na d two u learn how to pamper and how to cheat on a steady, I hear you…"

@official_imoore:

"Una no date reach anywhere you rush go marry well done king of marriage."

@skivo_b:

"The truth is that the girl never loved Isreal I swear and I can bet that: she just marry him via fame I guess: but for the love part she don’t love him and she left because she don’t want to cheat on him via isreal tradition strong; if na simple tradition she for they nak for outside she go still dey the marriage."

@iamapeculiarwoman:

"He talks like a child, no wonder the girl japa, I would have done the same. Very petty man, what is my Oga my Oga? Abeg park yourself one side."

@pricelessscot:

"A man should marry a woman that genuinely love him."

@anitadiamond_backup_page:

"He's still in love with the girl."

@star_shine_kim:

"Omo I believe juju, it is obvious that he still loves the girl."

Isreal DMW calls out his ex-mother-in-law

Legit.ng reported that Isreal DMW sparked reactions after calling out his ex-wife's mother-in-law online.

Isreal shared details of how she never settled in all of her three marriages.

He also referred to Sheila's mum as a promiscuous woman who can't keep her home and man.

Source: Legit.ng