Isreal DMW, the personal logistics manager for Nigerian music star Davido, has delved further into his conflict with his ex-wife, Sheila Courage

The entertainment hype man revealed that he was shocked when his ex-wife, whom he married untouched, complained about his bedroom skills

Isreal's revelation went viral in a video, spurring heated arguments about his dissolved marriage to Sheila

Davido's logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, has made another shocking confession about his dysfunctional marriage with ex-wife Sheila Courage.

During an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, he revealed that his ex-wife once complained about his bedroom tactics.

He, however, noted that he was surprised when Sheila, whom he married as an untouched woman, complained that he wasn't satisfying her in bed.

"I was shocked the day my wife, Sheila Courage, told me face-to-face that I was not knacking her well," he said.

See how internet users reacted to Isreal DMW's confession

Isreal's disclosure has spurred massive reactions online. Legit.ng compiled the following:

@OZONEOFAFRICA:

"As a man, no be Everything you go talk. Not even Interpol will make me confess this."

@xo_dip_:

"But imagine how this man nags every 30minutes on social media, how much more living with him.Okay o."

@BedemasiAdam:

"A v3rgin is complaining about that ?"

@Xandyy_Jay:

"As a woman, this is a valid reason to leave a man.Your man must know how to satisfy you in bed. He must be good at every style. No one wants to cheat, so mr, Service me well please."

@Teesaids:

"Isreal has to just let go of this lady and move on because there are better things to do with your life as man rather than crying over a woman that obviously does not love you, with the little you have, you can marry another beautiful woman even 2 women at once if you wish."

triple4shotz:

"Mumu..after u don knack plenty babes finish, u come dey find V3rgin ..dem use v3rgin deceive mumu."

