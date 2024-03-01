Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel recently granted an interview to Spin Magazine, an American music and entertainment outlet

During the interview, Kizz Daniel spoke about an array of topics, including his late father, how his career started and his infamous name change

Kizz Daniel revealed while talking to Spin how his father gave him startup capital to launch his music career within a period of two years or become a nine-to-fiver

Renowned Afrobeats artist Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, recently broke his media silence as he finally spoke to an American entertainment news outlet, Spin Magazine, ahead of his US music tour.

During the conversation with Spin, Kizz Daniel spoke about his late father and how much he loved him. He noted that no human alive influenced him more significantly than his father.

Afrobeats star Kizz Daniel shares how his father supported his music career. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Kizz revealed that his father was the one who paid for his first-ever studio session.

He shared how his father supported his music and gave him leverage to kick off his career after he finished university in 2013.

"He gave two options" - Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel shared how his father gave him some money as startup capital to pursue his music career.

But he gave him an ultimatum of two years to pursue his dream, and if things didn't work out after that time frame, he would have to abandon music and do his master's in the UK.

Read the excerpts from the Interview below:

Netizens react to Kizz Danie's interview

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Kizz Daniel's interview:

@fashion_and_extension:

"I thought he came from a poor background, wow, Vado the great."

@symply_ozzy:

"Always believe in your dreams."

@baga_bwoyndele:

"Clear This one Sharp."

@bimpeekundare:

"Kizz, whatever you do,make sure you are in Sacramento!"

@beautyyy_bynature:

"A man of ethic and discipline."

@teamnigeriauk3:

" inspriring journey. Keep soaring, Kizz."

@elijahchinweikedonatus:

"There can only ever be just one Vado, Senior man."

