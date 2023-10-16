Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has now dashed the hopes of his female fans after sharing the video of a mystery lady online

Taking to his official TikTok page, the Buga crooner accompanied the video of the lady with a caption where he called her his woman and his everything

The video sparked a series of heated reactions from the singer’s female fans as they questioned him about the lady’s identity

Top Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has left many of his female fans worried over his recent post.

It all started when the music star took to his official TikTok page to share a video of a mystery lady and also accompanied it with a sweet caption.

Fans react as Kizz Daniel gushes over mystery lady. Photos: @greatvado

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lady was seen showing off her expensive outfit with its price tags. Kizz Daniel followed up the clip with a caption that reads:

“#MyG My woman my everything.”

See his post below:

Female fans bombard Kizz Daniels’ comment section over video of mystery lady

Kizz Daniel’s affectionate caption to the video of the mystery lady he posted online did not sit well with his female fans. Many of them bombarded his comment section with questions and other interesting reactions.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Andrew Becky:

“Woman keh?, Incase y’all don’t hear from me again hold Kizz Daniel.”

The Monsor :

“My woman my everything, Vado you do this one.”

Rollykay:

“KIzz Daniel don break my heart, but E fit be him sister, make I use am hold body.”

April born:

“Kizz baba na ment ? Me wey Dey wait for u since I be fool ??”

official diamond:

“who be this one abii I no dey see well?”

Real queen:

“So all my love from small just waste.”

Sleem Abby:

“Opari … they don dash my hope.”

Calister:

“U don break my heart guyyyyy.”

Tryphena:

“I just dey collect breakfast up and down, nawa o.”

Source: Legit.ng