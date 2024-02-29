Daniel Regha has praised Olamide above other music artists in Nigeria because of the way he has helped many

Regha said that Olamide should be the one saying he has paved the way for many but he barely gets the credit due to him

After saying that no one comes close to Olamide, he added that the rate at which people belittle the singer's effort is upsetting

Social media critic, Daniel Regha, has shared his thoughts about Olamide Oyedeji aka, Olamide for his huge contribution to the music industry.

According to the influencer who is known for saying negative things about celebrities, Olamide has impacted many artists' careers. He has also elevated, monitored, and inspired a new generation of artists.

Regha, who claimed he was not a troll added that Olamide has paved way for many in the music industry.

Daniel Regha praises Olamide over impact. Photo credit @olamide/@danielregha

Source: Instagram

Regha says Olamide doesn't take credit

Regha also mentioned that Olamide does not get praises for the good deeds he has done in the entertainment industry.

He noted that none of his colleagues comes close to affecting lives positively.

Regha says people belittle Olamide's impact

The controversial critic also noted that many have looked down on what Olamide has done for the music industry. According to him, such act is upsetting.

This is not the first time that people would be praising Olamide. He was once called the most influential street pop artist of his generation by Spotify.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Regha. Here are some of he comments below:

@remistargirlsax:

"Olamide is a man of the people. He's not after fame and award. He's doing his music steadily and helping as much as he can."

@Richman__pikkin:

"Top musicians have impacted on the lives of the upcoming artist but u will never hear Olamides voice, very calm n gentle."

@Itzpelumi:

"Olamide is a king on his lane. He is not fighting for anyone’s throne. No forget say baddo na baba."

@Dave_Szzn:

"Like this if you love olamide."

@champ_432:

"Pass me the blunt you smoked today it seem you make sense today."

@Chachababby:

"In my book Davido have inspired a lot of artist more than Olamide n Wizkid."

@mayor_marthins:

"He paved way for wizkid too though."

@sammy_jay140:

"His is the only one from his set who can say he paved way for people ,numerous artist ,producers and even djs…respect to him."

@MIKELYUNG3:

"Nobody came close to olamide in my books when it comes to paving way to others in the music industry."

@VivaDido:

"Olamide, Banky W and Don Jazzy."

@kennyninobrown:

"Don’t mind the new cats. Small money like this dem go dey disrespect."

DJ Cuppy gives Regha her report

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had finally responded to Regha who asked her to account for the billions of naira donated to her foundation.

The disc jockey shared her annual report detailing the number of people her foundation was able to reach out to.

However, Regha requested a financial summary of how the billions were spent.

Source: Legit.ng